Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

