Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 43,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,230. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $386.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

