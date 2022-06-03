SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 27,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

