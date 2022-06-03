SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Director Buys $10,312.95 in Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff acquired 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,885,986 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,091.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Dov Shiff acquired 848 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874.72.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dov Shiff acquired 11,922 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,680.76.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff acquired 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,630.48.

SQL Technologies stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

