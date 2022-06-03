Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 9,267 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $267.48 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day moving average of $307.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

