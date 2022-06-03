Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 433.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $194,218,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $552.53 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

