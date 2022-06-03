Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 479,542 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.