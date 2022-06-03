Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 63,383 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,383 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,010,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $131.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.