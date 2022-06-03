Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,211 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.23.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $270.05 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $238.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.