Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 633.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.31% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRL opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

