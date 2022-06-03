StaFi 1-Day Volume Tops $3.17 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.85 million and $3.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00260212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000203 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.