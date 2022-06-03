State Street Corp Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.86% of Axon Enterprise worth $307,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

AXON opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

