State Street Corp Sells 290,235 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,586,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $317,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

