Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,517. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

