Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

