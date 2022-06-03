Stephens Inc. AR Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,466 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,378,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

