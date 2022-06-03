Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $126,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 735,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

