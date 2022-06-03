Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $550,234. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

