Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,619 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.08% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently -153.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

