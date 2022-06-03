Stephens Inc. AR Takes $203,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Knight by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Black Knight by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,547 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Black Knight stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. 9,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,507. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.