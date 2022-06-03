Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

SMFG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,822. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

