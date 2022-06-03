STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.60. 7,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,889. STERIS has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.07.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

