Steven Guberman Sells 75,079 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:USFD opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USFD has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
