Steven Guberman Sells 75,079 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

