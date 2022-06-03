Stewart Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

