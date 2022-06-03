StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATHX. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 31.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Athersys by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

