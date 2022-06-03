StockNews.com Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Hold

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.82. 1,287,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

