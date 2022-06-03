StockNews.com Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Buy

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ERF opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,908,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

