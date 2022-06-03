StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

