StockNews.com Lowers Guess’ (NYSE:GES) to Hold

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE GES opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

