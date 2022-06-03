StockNews.com Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Sell

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

DMRC stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 2,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack acquired 20,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth $278,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

