StockNews.com Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

