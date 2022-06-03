Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.63% of Stryker worth $2,647,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after acquiring an additional 588,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.81. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $224.02 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

