Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNAX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,523 shares of company stock valued at $82,588 over the last three months. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

