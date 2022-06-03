Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.05) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.08) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Südzucker stock opened at €12.88 ($13.85) on Monday. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($15.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

