Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

SUMO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 942,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,037. The stock has a market cap of $929.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $12,366,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 335,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.