Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.