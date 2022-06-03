Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 9346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,044.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.