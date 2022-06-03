Susan Muriel Ganeshan Buys 1,965 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $23,560.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

