Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,901. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 220.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $496,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

