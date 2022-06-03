Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

SNPS stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.24 and its 200-day moving average is $318.41. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $247.87 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

