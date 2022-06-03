Synthetify (SNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,723.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $78,723.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

