Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SKT opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $225,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

