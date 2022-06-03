Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,008. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

