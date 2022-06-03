TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. TELA Bio has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 104,581 shares of company stock valued at $947,851 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

