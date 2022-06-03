Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.33% of Teleflex worth $50,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.62.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.