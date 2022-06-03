TEMCO 1-Day Volume Tops $66,274.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $66,274.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $994.39 or 0.03357723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00426476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

