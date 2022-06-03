Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $57,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 256,817 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $36.76 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

