Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.14) to GBX 320 ($4.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.75 ($4.03).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.28) on Monday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £19.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

