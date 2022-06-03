Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TGH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.24. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.