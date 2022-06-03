Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.37 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Tezos has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00006513 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $66.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022895 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 918,472,809 coins and its circulating supply is 896,904,637 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.